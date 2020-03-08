Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

