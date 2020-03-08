IOST Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. IOST has a market capitalization of $66.76 million and $29.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BigONE, Binance and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Huobi, Hotbit, Coineal, HitBTC, WazirX, Kucoin, DDEX, OTCBTC, BitMax, GOPAX, BigONE, IDEX, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, Binance, Bitrue, ABCC, CoinZest, Upbit, OKEx, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Koinex, BitMart, IDAX and Bitkub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

