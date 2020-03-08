iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,889,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 175,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,455,702 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

