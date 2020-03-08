iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.70. 9,896,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

