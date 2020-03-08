iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.01. 2,533,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.72 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

