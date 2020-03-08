iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. 8,790,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

