iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,582 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 7.3% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

EFAV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 2,371,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

