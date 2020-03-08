iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is NewDay Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NewDay Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,980 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.1% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 7,646,223 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

