iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 322.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $205.55. 46,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,211. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.