iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.44% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,680. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

