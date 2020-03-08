Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after buying an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after buying an additional 2,770,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 2,113,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ITUB traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,705,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,183,988. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

