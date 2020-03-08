Jetcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,378.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $56,121.00 and approximately $27,378.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

