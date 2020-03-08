Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $6.20 million and $11,202.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

