Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $20.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $85.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.61 billion to $86.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.17 billion to $91.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

