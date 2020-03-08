JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,153,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.