Karbo (KRB) Price Tops $0.0636 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Karbo has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. Karbo has a market capitalization of $526,694.00 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,287,832 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Livecoin, Crex24, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

