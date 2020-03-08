Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

