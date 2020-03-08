Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 21.6% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $54,592.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,684,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

