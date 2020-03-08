Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $972.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,567.00 and approximately $972.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

