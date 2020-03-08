Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Kodiak Sciences worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $63.92 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.