Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Kosmos Energy worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,723 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $984.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

