Kryll Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,299.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,530,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.