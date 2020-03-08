Lambda Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.68 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,372,487 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.