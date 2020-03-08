Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Baker Chad R increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 4,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,901.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.