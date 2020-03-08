LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.16 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $531.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.