LIFE (LIFE) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $12,637.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

