Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.03 Million

Brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report $146.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.03 million. Life Storage reported sales of $136.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $604.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $622.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $634.33 million, with estimates ranging from $614.60 million to $666.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $57,745,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

