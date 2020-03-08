Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to post sales of $26.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.10 million to $27.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $43.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.48 million to $133.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $132.64 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,190,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

