Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,106 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Linde by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 461,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 204,385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,115,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

