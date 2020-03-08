LiquidApps Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $84,950.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,722,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,822,725 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.