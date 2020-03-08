Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce sales of $359.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $405.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

