Lunes (LUNES) Price Up 176.5% This Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $58,585.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 176.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.