LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.03 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $37.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $39.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.