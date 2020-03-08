LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.03 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $37.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $39.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply