MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.37. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 240,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

