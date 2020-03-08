Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.29.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of MASI opened at $180.00 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,378 shares of company stock worth $8,341,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

