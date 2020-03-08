MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 0.8% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of MasTec worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 1,830,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

