Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

NYSE MA traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $287.01. 7,056,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

