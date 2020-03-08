Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $210,708.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market cap of $210,708.00 and $456.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

