MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Increased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.64. 1,173,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

