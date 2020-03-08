Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.