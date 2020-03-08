Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.25 ($3.44).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.02. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 1185.1209889 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

