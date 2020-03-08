Metal Trading Up 10.6% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $21.11 million and $4.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003566 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

