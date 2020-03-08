MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Cap of $111,454.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $111,454.00 and approximately $28,173.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

