Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $232.25 million and $2.20 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,707,212,447 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

