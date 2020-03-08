MicroBitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.24 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $3,132.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

