Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 30,313,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,627,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

