Mid-Con Energy Partners Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEP opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.62. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

