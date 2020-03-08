Mindexcoin Reaches Market Cap of $813,721.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $813,721.00 and approximately $6,360.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.