MinexCoin (MNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,089.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $313,058.00 and approximately $44,089.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,556,498 coins and its circulating supply is 6,224,985 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

