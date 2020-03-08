Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 31,500 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

